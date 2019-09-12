Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SGMS, C, FIZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scientific Games Corp (Symbol: SGMS), where a total of 5,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of SGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 993,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of SGMS. Below is a chart showing SGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 73,523 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 2,024 contracts, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020
, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
