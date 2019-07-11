Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SALT, PTC, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SALT), where a total volume of 2,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of SALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,300 underlying shares of SALT. Below is a chart showing SALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) saw options trading volume of 4,706 contracts, representing approximately 470,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,100 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 4,619 contracts, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

