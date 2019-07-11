Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PSMT, JCP, S

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), where a total of 1,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 244,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc. (Symbol: JCP) options are showing a volume of 37,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of JCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 32,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of JCP. Below is a chart showing JCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sprint Corp (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 130,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 42,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
