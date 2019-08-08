Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RH, PTLA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 49,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 4,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,694 contracts, representing approximately 369,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) saw options trading volume of 4,472 contracts, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options , RH options , or PTLA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: OXY , RH , PTLA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar