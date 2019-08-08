Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RH, PTLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 49,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 4,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,694 contracts, representing approximately 369,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) saw options trading volume of 4,472 contracts, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options
, RH options
, or PTLA options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »