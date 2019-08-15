Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, NAV, ACN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 868,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 1,841 contracts, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 6,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options , NAV options , or ACN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: NOW , NAV , ACN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar