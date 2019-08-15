Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, NAV, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 8,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 868,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 1,841 contracts, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 6,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options
, NAV options
, or ACN options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »