Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MYGN, T, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN), where a total of 4,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 107,199 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 21,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 1,494 contracts, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
