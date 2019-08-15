Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, TPR, BLK

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 15,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 17,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 2,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,400 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,476 contracts, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options , TPR options , or BLK options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




