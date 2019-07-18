Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MMM, ADS, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 15,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) options are showing a volume of 3,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 33,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options
, ADS options
, or CRM options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »