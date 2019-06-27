Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MLHR, NXPI, AGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Miller (Herman) Inc (Symbol: MLHR), where a total of 2,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of MLHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of MLHR. Below is a chart showing MLHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 19,815 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 7,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,500 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 4,064 contracts, representing approximately 406,400 underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,100 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
MLHR options
NXPI options
AGO options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
