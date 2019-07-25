Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MHK, BZH, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), where a total volume of 2,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 234,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 1,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 33,722 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 13,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

