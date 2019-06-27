Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDR, RHT, LB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDermott International Inc (Symbol: MDR), where a total of 23,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of MDR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDR. Below is a chart showing MDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Red Hat Inc (Symbol: RHT) saw options trading volume of 9,912 contracts, representing approximately 991,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of RHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RHT. Below is a chart showing RHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 25,427 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
