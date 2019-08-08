Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, PTE, FL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

PolarityTE Inc (Symbol: PTE) options are showing a volume of 1,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of PTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of PTE. Below is a chart showing PTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 13,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 6,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options , PTE options , or FL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MDB , PTE , FL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar