Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, PTE, FL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
PolarityTE Inc (Symbol: PTE) options are showing a volume of 1,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of PTE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of PTE. Below is a chart showing PTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 13,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 6,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
