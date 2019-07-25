Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, REZI, ONB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 5,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 598,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.5% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 595,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI) options are showing a volume of 10,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of REZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of REZI. Below is a chart showing REZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) saw options trading volume of 7,682 contracts, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

