Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 2,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 640,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,900 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,930 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 6,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
