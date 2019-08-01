Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEM, BIO, MRTX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM), where a total volume of 14,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.5% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,600 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.4% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 6,106 contracts, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KEM options , BIO options , or MRTX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: KEM , BIO , MRTX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar