Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEM, BIO, MRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM), where a total volume of 14,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.5% of KEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,600 underlying shares of KEM. Below is a chart showing KEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) options are showing a volume of 2,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.4% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 6,106 contracts, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
