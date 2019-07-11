Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 74,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 8,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
Simulations Plus Inc. (Symbol: SLP) saw options trading volume of 556 contracts, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,900 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 24,307 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
