Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRM, EVH, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 13,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) options are showing a volume of 8,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 831,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of EVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of EVH. Below is a chart showing EVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 62,060 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 7,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:
