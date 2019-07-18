Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ILMN, FLS, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total volume of 10,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) options are showing a volume of 4,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of FLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of FLS. Below is a chart showing FLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 26,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 7,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

