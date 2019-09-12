Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: I, EPC, WYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intelsat SA (Symbol: I), where a total volume of 7,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 731,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) options are showing a volume of 2,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of EPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of EPC. Below is a chart showing EPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) saw options trading volume of 3,450 contracts, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of WYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of WYND. Below is a chart showing WYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
