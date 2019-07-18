Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, TSN, FDX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 20,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 12,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options , TSN options , or FDX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




