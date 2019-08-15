Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 9,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 950,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 141,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 9,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

