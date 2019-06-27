Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, SUM, FIZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 10,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,500 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 13,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 6,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,600 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 3,485 contracts, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
