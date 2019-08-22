Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS), where a total of 1,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 5,773 contracts, representing approximately 577,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 104,916 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 5,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
