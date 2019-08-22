Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS), where a total of 1,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 5,773 contracts, representing approximately 577,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 104,916 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 5,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLWS options , FSLR options , or MU options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: FLWS , FSLR , MU


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar