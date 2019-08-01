Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EQIX, QRVO, K

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 1,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,505 contracts, representing approximately 550,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 14,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

