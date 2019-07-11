Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CI, CVS, KSS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 29,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 191.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 125,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 10,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 46,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.8% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 22,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

