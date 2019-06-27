Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), where a total of 29,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 24,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 10,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAG options , TXN options , or ACN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CAG , TXN , ACN


