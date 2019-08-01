Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, X, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 74,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 64,960 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 7,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 6,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
