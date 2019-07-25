Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BOOM, IBM, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM), where a total volume of 1,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 28,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 2,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
