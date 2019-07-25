Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BOOM, IBM, MGM

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DMC Global Inc (Symbol: BOOM), where a total volume of 1,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of BOOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of BOOM. Below is a chart showing BOOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,869 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 28,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 2,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOOM options , IBM options , or MGM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: BOOM , IBM , MGM


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar