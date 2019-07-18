Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, EBIX, WDFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 485,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 1,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) saw options trading volume of 596 contracts, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 141,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options
, EBIX options
, or WDFC options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »