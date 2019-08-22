Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 133,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 305.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 10,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 9,235 contracts, representing approximately 923,500 underlying shares or approximately 202.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 90,275 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

