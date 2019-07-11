Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, DS, MDCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 15,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Drive Shack Inc (Symbol: DS) options are showing a volume of 572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of DS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of DS. Below is a chart showing DS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO) saw options trading volume of 7,815 contracts, representing approximately 781,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options
, DS options
, or MDCO options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »