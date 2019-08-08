Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ARNA, TWLO, AVLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA), where a total volume of 2,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 284,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.4% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 30,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) options are showing a volume of 4,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of AVLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of AVLR. Below is a chart showing AVLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
