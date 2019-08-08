Quantcast

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total of 15,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 2,362 contracts, representing approximately 236,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) saw options trading volume of 46,378 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 12,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AIG options , STAA options , or CLDR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

