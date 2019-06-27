Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, STZ, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 10,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 11,238 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,554 contracts, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
