Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, UAA, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 51,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.6% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 3,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,600 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 28,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 15,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 9,686 contracts, representing approximately 968,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
