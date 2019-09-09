Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YUM, AMGN, EVRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total of 6,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 17,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) options are showing a volume of 3,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
