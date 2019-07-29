Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: W, AMT, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 6,547 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 654,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 7,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 5,497 contracts, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options
, AMT options
, or DPZ options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »