Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 17,599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) saw options trading volume of 6,722 contracts, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 21,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 8,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

