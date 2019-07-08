Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWTR, TSN, DPZ

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR ), where a total volume of 53,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,426 contracts, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options , TSN options , or DPZ options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TWTR , TSN , DPZ


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar