Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWTR, TSN, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR ), where a total volume of 53,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 7,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 3,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,426 contracts, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
