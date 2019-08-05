Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 16,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 7,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 9,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSN options , AAP options , or ADSK options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TSN , AAP , ADSK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar