Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 16,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 7,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 9,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 1,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSN options
, AAP options
, or ADSK options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »