Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 8,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 898,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 10,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019 , with 474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TIF options , UAL options , or SWKS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TIF , UAL , SWKS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar