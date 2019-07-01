Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 8,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 898,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 10,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 924,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TIF options
, UAL options
, or SWKS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »