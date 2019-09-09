Quantcast

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TEAM, PLAN, ALRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 6,467 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 13,140 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,200 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) saw options trading volume of 2,139 contracts, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEAM options , PLAN options , or ALRM options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

