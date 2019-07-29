Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SYNA, ABBV, VGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 2,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 55,778 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 15,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) saw options trading volume of 6,240 contracts, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
