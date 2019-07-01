Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SCHW, ALLK, LOB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 160,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 77,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) saw options trading volume of 5,101 contracts, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares or approximately 133.8% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB) saw options trading volume of 2,007 contracts, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares or approximately 129.6% of LOB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LOB. Below is a chart showing LOB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
