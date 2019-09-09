Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCII, TLRD, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII), where a total volume of 14,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.5% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 13,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Tailored Brands Inc (Symbol: TLRD) options are showing a volume of 54,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.3% of TLRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 22,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of TLRD. Below is a chart showing TLRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 103,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 6,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
