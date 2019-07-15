Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 5,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 33,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 4,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,900 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 1,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
