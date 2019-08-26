Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSIS, TGT, PLAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS), where a total volume of 1,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 119,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 39,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) saw options trading volume of 5,644 contracts, representing approximately 564,400 underlying shares or approximately 45% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
