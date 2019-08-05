Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OMER, SEAS, AAOI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total of 2,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 416,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 7,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 3,525 contracts, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMER options
, SEAS options
, or AAOI options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »