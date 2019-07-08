Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 47,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 31,065 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 3,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,357 contracts, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options
, PEP options
, or REGN options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
