Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDT, UNH, BHVN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 21,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 3,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

